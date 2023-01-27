Custom codes would protect all properties
Few topics generate as much discussion in our county as Codes.
Many of you have expressed concern recently about the prospect of codes in Lawrence County, and what that would mean for your freedom to do what you want on your property. There’s a simple answer to that question: Nothing.
I have zero interest in controlling the people who live here and what they do on their own property. My concern is about the impact future development will have on all of us, and about finding ways to pre-empt the struggles many communities north of us are experiencing.
Potential problems were brought to my attention at a regional Farm Bureau meeting back in the fall, where farmers were distraught over the lack of government initiative to protect them and their land against development run over. Developers were building 200-300 home subdivisions without proper civil engineering and building standards. Water runoff was affecting the surrounding farmers and costing them a lot of money and time with no laws to help them recoup it.
We already have examples of subdivisions built by developers who disappeared after their money was made. Some local residents have horrible roads leading to their homes because the developer did not build them to specs required for adoption as county roads. These standards address things like a road’s width and surface, and protect taxpayers from the expense of basically building roads to benefit private landowners. If the roads won’t meet county specifications, and the developer is gone, who maintains them?
Dangers also exist when there are no building codes. Electrical and septic inspections are required, but there is nothing to stop developers from cutting corners in other areas. Our home is usually our biggest investment and should be something we pass along to future generations. Proper building inspections done during construction would only protect homeowners and their money.
Without a civil engineering plan, water runoff from a new development can erode farmland and flood neighboring homes. Improperly installed and maintained septic systems can contaminate groundwater and the creeks that wildlife depends on and we like to play in.
Another thing to consider is the impact residents of a new multi-home development would have on our roads, schools, EMS, law enforcement, and utilities. Lawrence County receives increased tax revenues from new residents and homes, but many communities require developers to pay impact fees to offset the more immediate costs I mentioned.
Commissioners voted in November to opt out of the state codes that all our municipalities have adopted, and I am in full support of that action. I believe we can instead customize a codes package that will address the issues we should be concerned about.
I established the Property Development & Codes Committee in September to research and make recommendations about ways to do that. I serve as its Chair, and members include Commissioners Barry Luffman, Will Burnett, Dave Ray, and John Bradley, local farmers John Rose and Ernie Jones, and Civil Engineer Justin Holt. Along with other Commissioners, who as a body will approve any proposal, we can protect ourselves without infringing on anyone’s way of life.
