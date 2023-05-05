LCSS Achievement: Building for success
The second of four articles
Last week I joined a Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting celebration at E.O. Coffman Middle School, marking completion of a project that added six classrooms and two restroom areas, created a new office complex, renovated its cafeteria, and increased parking.
This was the latest in a long list of facility upgrades that began in January 2021 and is improving every single school. Funded with $17,975,000 from Lawrence County and $11,800,000 from LCSS (Lawrence County School System), most projects are complete and are making a real difference in the health, comfort, and safety of students, teachers, and staff.
I’m very grateful to our County Commissioners, who chose to make that investment in our schools. I’m also thankful to School Board members for starting these projects from their own fund balance, and their wise use of grant funds and increased sales tax revenue that arrived during COVID.
The list of projects addresses overcrowding, energy efficiency, parking, maintenance issues, and much, much more. Here they are, in no particular order:
- The former site of Columbia State Community College on Springer Road was renovated to create a new Central Office. This put all LCSS departments under one roof and improves collaborations. The building also offers great space for teacher, administrator, and staff training.
- Projects at Summertown High School include: Eight new classrooms, a science lab, renovated cafeteria with additional seating capacity, a new CTE wing to house a welding program, additional parking and new school zone lights, one new set of restrooms, a multi-purpose facility, a new storage building, renovated tennis courts, sewer system upgrades, new awnings over the Special Education Department’s deck and ramp, wall padding to improve safety at the gym, and a new greenhouse.
- New HVAC will replace problematic geothermal systems at South Lawrence and Lawrenceburg Public Elementary Schools.
- A new Loretto High School gym with a seating capacity of 1,250 is under construction. Wall padding was installed at the current gym to enhance safety.
- Renovations were made at the school bus garage.
- New Prospect Elementary’s upper grade hall was renovated to include energy efficient windows, lowered ceilings, and new HVAC.
- Spray foam insulation was added to gyms at Lawrenceburg Public, Leoma, New Prospect, and South Lawrence Elementary Schools. New metal panels were installed on interior gym walls at Leoma and New Prospect.
- A new greenhouse was built at Loretto High School.
- Modern lighting was installed at Summertown High School, E.O. Coffman, Leoma Elementary, and as needed system-wide.
- HVAC systems were upgraded in the office areas, library, cafeteria and kitchen areas at Leoma and New Prospect.
- Gutters and downspouts were replaced and/or painted at the South Lawrence gym.
- New gym bleachers were installed at E.O. Coffman and LCHS.
- A new storage facility was built at New Prospect Elementary.
- Exterior improvements at Ethridge Elementary include painting, new gutters, sidewalk extension, and awning replacement.
If you didn’t see your school mentioned specifically, know that it got the attention it needed through these projects:
- Ionization systems were installed at all schools to improve air quality.
- Security measures were increased at all points of entry at every school. This includes new security camera systems and access control.
- New awnings were installed at several schools to offer protection during inclement weather.
- Internet access was improved system-wide to increase speed and download capabilities.
- Windows were replaced as needed, as were school entrance and classroom doors, and ceiling tiles.
- Restroom renovations took place at many schools.
- School parking areas and entrances were resurfaced; new handicap parking signage was installed system-wide.
Thanks to everyone involved in all these projects, for your part in making our schools better places. Every dollar was an investment in a brighter future for Lawrence County.
