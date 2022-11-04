Litter: Be part of the solution
When we count our blessings in Lawrence County, we can’t leave out all the natural beauty that surrounds us. This fall continues to be spectacular, and we have year-round views of fields, forests, streams, and wildlife that people in other parts of the country wish they had.
It must be easy to take all that for granted, because some of us choose to spoil it with litter. We throw out fast-food cartons, pitch old tires in the woods, and even have private dumpsites for our household garbage. Proper disposal is easy and cheap and there’s no excuse for anything else.
Where prevention fails, our people step up. This month Lawrence County’s Community Clubs are participating in their first roadside litter pickup contest since COVID. Prior to 2020, this was held twice a year and removed 20+ tons of garbage each time. Hopefully, this marks the return to normality and annual spring and fall pickups.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation Litter Grant program provides cash prizes based on the amount of trash clubs collect: $300 for first place, $250 for second, $200 for third, and $75 for all other participants. The prizes are small, but the payoffs are big for all of us.
You don’t have to belong to a Community Club to join in. You can pick up trash (no household garbage, please) and take it to the Transfer Station at 2126 Baler Drive, Lawrenceburg. Ask to have the trash weighed and credited to your favorite club: Gandy, West Point, West End, Mars Hill, New Prospect, Henryville, Copperas Branch, or Crawfish Valley.
