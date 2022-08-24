Eight years later . . .
When I campaigned for the office of County Executive in 2014, I promised to focus on four subjects: Education, Economic Development, Crime Reduction, and Quality of Life.
I knew those things were interrelated, and success in one would feed success in the others. I had goals in mind for each area, and a follow-up plan once those were achieved. The only thing I didn’t understand was how little “I” would have to do with it all.
Many positive things have happened in Lawrence County over the past eight years, and all of it was achieved with teamwork. I’ve worked with the County Commission and county employees; state government; the Chamber of Commerce; Lawrenceburg Utility Systems; local businesses and industries; ministers; the school system; Lawrenceburg, Ethridge, and St. Joseph city officials; all local law enforcement departments and first responders; our hospital; Health Department; Columbia State, UT Southern, and Tennessee Tech; South Central Human Resources Agency; South Central Tennessee Development District, and many other agencies and officials that serve our county.
As part of a team I have been able to act with intelligence, energy, and strength beyond my own abilities. Together, we accomplished the following:
EDUCATION
Southern Tennessee Higher Education Center offers students Associate degree programs from Columbia State, and classes leading to Bachelor degrees from UT Southern and Tennessee Technological University. The building itself is a beautiful addition to our community. A master plan for the campus includes several more buildings; a Tennessee College of Applied Technology facility is the next goal for the STHEC team.
Two TCAT programs, Industrial Maintenance and CNC Machining, are now offered to adult learners in the former Murray Ohio building.
Overcrowding is being addressed at Coffman Middle School and Summertown High and a new Loretto High gym is under construction. None of these projects are putting a financial burden on Lawrence County residents. Students at every school benefitted from an energy savings program that improved air quality, heating and cooling systems, plumbing, and lighting.
Counselors at each high school provided by the Ayers Foundation work with students to help them on the path through high school and postsecondary education.
CRIME REDUCTION
A work release program allows qualifying inmates to hold jobs at participating industries. Benefits include renewed self-esteem and hope, plus skills and experience that make them employable.
Our Drug Recovery Court gives felons the opportunity to trade jail for a very strict program of work, rehab, weekly court appearances, home visits, and frequent, unannounced drug tests. Many have started new lives through the program. One perfect example is Ginger Wells, a Recovery Court graduate now employed by the Lawrence County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (see Quality of Life, below).
Inmates are benefitting from a variety of self-improvement courses and a 10-week TCAT Certified Production Technician program, all taught at our jail. These have been provided through a grant from the Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Programs and work is underway to expand inmate opportunities with an extension of that grant.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
In the past eight years, 1,092 new manufacturing jobs have been recruited to Lawrence County. This created a “good” problem – lack of vacant industrial space. Available space went from 2.4 million square feet to just 120,000.
Private businesses – retail, restaurants, and industres - have invested more than $55.4 million in Lawrence County.
Our unemployment rate fell from 9.4 to 3.4 percent, with more than 3,000 additional Lawrence Countians employed in local and regional jobs.
QUALITY OF LIFE
Lawrence County families saw an average 11 percent increase in income, even adjusted for today’s inflation.
The county’s 911 Board is restructured and all funding issues are resolved. This vital agency continues to serve Lawrence County well.
The Lawrence County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (LCSAP) got its start in 2016 and now includes four staff members whose work is completely grant-funded. Director/Program Coordinator Trea Dunnavant works with the Board to determine the agency’s direction and in prevention activities with children and youth. Drug-Endangered Children’s program coordinator Nicole Miller is on a mission to improve the lives of children affected by an adult’s substance use disorder. Lifeline Coordinator Ginger Wells helps Lawrence, Wayne, Lewis, and Perry Countians find rehab placement. SOAR 2 Project Coordinator Charissa Kilburn teaches teens and college students the truth about opiods, stimulants, and marijuana.
The School System’s Central Office moved to the former Columbia State facility near LCHS, leaving the county-owned office at 700 Mahr Avenue available for relocation of our Accounts & Budget Office. The new facility offers more parking, additional employee offices, meeting space, and record storage. LCSAP moved from its one-room courthouse office to the former Accounts & Budget Office at the corner of Deller and Mahr.
Finally, Lawrence County is in a very strong financial position, with a good fund balance that can help us withstand bumps in the economy. We have had two perfect audits since 2014, proof that your money is handled with the highest integrity. In the last seven years, annual budgets were submitted to the state under deadline, which prevented the need for tax-anticipation notes and delays in purchasing. Our financial strength allows us to borrow funds, when necessary, without the need for tax increases.
It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as Lawrence County Executive and join the teamwork that improved our community. And since a team’s work continues when one member retires and is replaced by another, I expect more great things for Lawrence County.
