Focus on retiring officials: Judge Patricia McGuire
General Sessions Judge Patricia McGuire is retiring at the end of August after a career filled with “wonderful, interesting jobs.” They could also be called challenging, demanding and difficult, but Judge McGuire wouldn’t have had it any other way.
Her parents, Coolidge and Jewel Bryant, were her greatest supporters and inspiration. They didn’t blink an eye when she told them she wanted to go to law school, and she was the only female in UT School of Law’s December 1970 class.
In April 1971, she became Lawrence County’s first female lawyer. She joined the firm of Howard Freemon and Travis Gobble, and stayed on after Gobble left to start his own practice. “Our firm became Freemon & McGuire.” In addition to serving her clients, she was County Attorney for 12 years during that period.
She’s been blessed with great bosses, and Freemon was the first. “Howard was always a gentleman and very encouraging. He helped me get a very good practice.”
District Attorney Mike Bottoms was her boss when she became director of the first Child Support Enforcement Program in our judicial district in 1986. In almost 20 years it collected millions from non-custodial, non-paying parents, and received much recognition for its success. General Bottoms always supported his employees. “He was a good boss.”
“That was a hard job too, but I got a lot of satisfaction from it,” she said. “I think people should take care of their children.” The position was good for her child as well, allowing more time with her son than private practice had.
Lawrence County General Sessions Judge Lee England passed away July 11, 2004. Judge McGuire was appointed by the Lawrence County Commission to the job on August 3, 2004. She ran for her first eight-year term in 2006, and her second in 2014.
General Sessions includes Juvenile Court, and she heard those cases until 2013. “I have seen the number of juvenile cases explode. I was working until 8 and 9 o’clock if necessary. I recognized we needed a magistrate. I requested the Lawrence County Commission to appoint Ashley Dunkin as the first Juvenile Magistrate to hear are juvenile cases. I am proud that the Juvenile Court has the attention that our children and families deserve.”
Still, Judge McGuire’s plate is full. She hears all other misdemeanor cases, civil matters including probate, and sets bonds for defendants charged with misdemeanors and felonies.
“The judicial system has changed along with the world,” she said. One change occurred with a new state law that expanded the number of defendants considered indigent. As a result, “a significant number” are represented by public defenders and/or appointed attorneys, rather than attorneys that they hire.
Tennessee courts were shut down for extended periods because of COVID and it has taken six months to catch up. “It’s been hard on everyone involved,” she said. COVID also took a toll on frustration levels. “Civil matters are harder now. So is probate. It seems like the pandemic upset people’s balance – so many are mad, sad, or bad.”
Judge McGuire says we should be proud of our judicial system. “We have the finest lawyers and judges. They are good people. It’s been a wonderful journey. I’ve met so many different people and I have had the most interesting, wonderful career. I hope I’ve given a little bit back, and treated everyone fairly.”
The Judge looks forward to reading, gardening, and spending time with friends.
