Leaving with a thankful heart
I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what to say in my final column as County Executive, and it pretty much boils down to gratitude.
Thank you for allowing me to serve you the past eight years. Thank you for the grace you have given me, even during challenging times. I appreciate the friendships I’ve made, and the opportunity to work with so many different people toward the common cause of making Lawrence County better.
I am very grateful for the progress we made, together. David Morgan has the talent and leadership experience to continue moving Lawrence County forward, and I’m very thankful for that.
I know David is grateful for the opportunity to serve you, and is ready to get to work. I am thankful in advance for the support and grace you will give him, because it will help Lawrence County continue to succeed.
Finally, I am thankful for the opportunity to retire and enjoy time with my family, friends, community, and church as a private citizen. I think Lawrence County is the best place in the world, and I’m so grateful to be here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.