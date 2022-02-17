Remembering County Commissioner Jim Modlin
Today we are mourning the loss of former 12th District County Commissioner Jim Modlin.
Jim passed away Sunday, February 13 at his home in the Center community following a long battle with Alzheimer’s. As always, his wife Carole was at his side.
The Modlins moved to Lawrence County from North Carolina in the early 2000s, choosing this place as their retirement home. We should take that as the compliment it is, since the couple lived in many places across the country. He and Carole were active in both the Henryville and West End Community Clubs, embracing the community they adopted as their own.
Jim had an interesting and varied career. He served in the National Guard and U.S. Air Force. He worked for 30 years at state and federal levels with the National Park Service, the Army Corps of Engineers, the North Carolina Wildlife Commission, and the Federal Aviation Administration. He retired as an Air Traffic Control Specialist with the FAA.
He held a Masters degree in History and Political Science and a Commercial Pilot’s License. He was a Certified Instrument Flight Instructor and taught history as an adjunct professor at Troy University and Wake Tech University.
Jim relentlessly sought the best for the people of his district. He was elected in 2014 and 2018, but resigned in 2019 due to health issues.
It was a great honor to serve with Jim, and I know our County Commissioners feel the same way. He was a gentleman - always humble, always pleasant. My deepest sympathies go out to Carole and the many others who loved and admired him.
