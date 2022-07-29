Focus on retiring officials: Circuit Court Clerk Debbie Riddle
It’s impossible to describe the complicated work of the Circuit Court Clerk in a simple way.
The office keeps a record of every action that takes place in all criminal and civil cases, from the time charges/complaints are filed to the final payment of court fines, costs, judgments, and restitution. Court documents come from law enforcement, attorneys, prosecutors, and court hearings.
The office also collects fines and costs from defendants and divides those payments among entities that receive a share: agencies that collect litigation taxes and local municipalities where charges in a case may have originated. It prepares all dockets (schedules) for General Sessions, Circuit Court, and Juvenile Child Support and also informs defendants about upcoming court appearances.
Debbie Riddle started working as a Deputy Clerk and Bookkeeper for Circuit Court Clerk Jerald Wilson on January 2, 1988. “I learned then how we pay for our holidays,” she said. The office was hectic after the New Year’s holiday, but long days were the norm, not the exception.
“When 4:30 (closing time) came, everyone was still working. When 5:00 came, everyone was still working . . . .” All records were on paper, and “everything had to be docketed in three books” in addition to files filled out and maintained for every case. She often took bookkeeping home, and confesses to crying a few times over the banking job she’d left behind.
Conversion to computerized records was the hardest work and greatest accomplishment, she said. Staff members worked nights to key in existing information and keep everything updated at the same time. Still, the law requires maintenance of paper records, which are still consulted frequently.
Jerald Wilson was Circuit Court Clerk when records were computerized in 1993. Wilson served five terms, which was unprecedented at the time. Leon Clanton served two terms beginning in 1998, and Debbie’s first term began in 2006. She was the first woman elected to serve in the Lawrence County Circuit Court Clerk’s office.
She was supported by both former bosses, and her relationship with one predated employment. Debbie grew up in a musical family, raised on “bluegrass and buck dancing” along with her brother, County Commissioner Denny Gillespie. When Debbie was in high school, she and her mother Mina Belle and Aunt Vella B were part of the Jerald Wilson Singers, along with Jerald and his son Roger. In later years, she stood in at funerals when her mom couldn’t appear with the Jerald Wilson Trio, which also included Vella B.
Sometimes they sang in the office for birthdays or just for fun. Debbie, Jerald, and Vella B (who also worked there) once sang “Happy Birthday” in three-part harmony to Judge Jim Weatherford, a Circuit Judge who was the essence of decorum – on the bench.
Weatherford waited until they finished, then picked up the cake they had bought for him from the table laid out for a party with punch and plates. “I’m going to share this with my friends,” he said as carried it out, got in his car and drove away with it. A few in the office caught a glimpse of the big grin on his face as he went out the door.
Debbie said he also liked to give women in the office scratch-and-sniff perfume samples that he pulled out of magazines. “He would sidle up to one of us and say, ‘I went on a trip and brought you back some really expensive perfume.’ He loved to start a commotion and everyone in the office loved to play along.”
Too many characters to count have come through the Circuit Court Clerk’s office. Debbie still works past 4:30, and the work is still complicated. Since everyone in the office has to answer questions about cases, they cross-train. “It takes five years to get comfortable with the job,” she said.
After Tommy Lee Kidd takes the oath of office September 1, Debbie plans to rest a while and enjoy her grandchildren more. She and Mike also hope to travel a bit. They started dating when Debbie was a high school sophomore, and will be married 46 years in October.
