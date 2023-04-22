NEWS

RESIDENTS CAN SUPPORT A FUNDRAISER FOR A WAYNE CONTY COMMUNITY CENTER AND FIRE DEPARTMENT THAT WAS DAMAGED IN THE MARCH 31 TORNADO. THE BEECH CREEK COMMUNITY CENTER AND VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT BUILDING IN NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTY WAS HEAVILY DAMAGED IN THE RECENT TORNADO. ON FRIDAY, APRIL 28, A BENEFIT CONCERT WILL BE HELD AT WAYNESBORO CITY PARK TO RAISE MONEY TO HELP REBUILD THE FACILITY. THE LINEUP INCLUDES JOHNNY COLLIER, DERRICK BRANTLEY AND OTHERS. MUSIC WILL START AT 4 PM THAT DAY.

