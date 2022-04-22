NEWS

THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL MET IN REGULAR SESSSION LATE LAST WEEK AT WHICH THEY ACCEPTED A 500 THOUSAND DOLLAR GRANT FROM THE TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY TO HELP ELIGIBLE RESIDENTS BRING THEIR HOMES UP TO BUILDING CODES. THE GRANT IS ADMINISTERED BY THE SOUTH-CENTRAL TENNESSEE DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT FOR THDA.  LOW INCOME HOUSEHOULDS THAT NEED REPAIRS CAN APPLY FOR FUNDS THROUGH THE GRANT. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 866-836-6678.

