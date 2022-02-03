My name is Jonathan Burnett, I am currently serving as Chief of the Gandy Volunteer Fire Department located at 972 West Point Road Lawrenceburg, TN 38464. I wanted to take just a few moments to speak to you about your Fire department and a little of its history. Gandy Fire Department started in October of 1987 by some of the citizens of the community that spent countless hours building, fundraising, and training to provide service to each and everyone of you along with even providing some assistance in our neighboring communities throughout Lawrence County.
Over the past 34 years your department has grown and changed a lot as the times changed along with the members who have served in the past and even some of those that started the department are still serving to this day and have been a very big inspiration and role model to several including myself. These very dedicated people I personally have looked up to over the years and learned a lot of the things I know from them. I would like to take this moment to recognize a few of them that are still serving the department today. Ronald Burnett, Thomas Jaco, Larry Jaco, along with retired members Sam Slater, and the late Dwain Shaw. These guys have been a huge part and played a major role in this historic announcement that I am writing in regards to today.
I want to say that it has been a honor to have grown up under these leaders and learned the things that I have learned especially in regards to the fire service, this department and the community. I have had the honor and privilege to serve from just a Junior Firefighter all the way up in every office to the position of Chief that I am currently serving in at the present time. Your department is made up currently of 26 all volunteer firefighters both male and female and it is a honor to work with some of the finest individuals that anyone could ask for. For the past 34 years we have operated out of one station just as we do now with a structure of one Chief, one Assistant Chief, four Captains, one training Officer, one Equipment Officer, and 18 firefighters. We currently have 5 apparatus that we respond to your needs loaded with equipment that we have been able to obtain thru grants, and mostly support of donations to our fundraisers from you the citizens whom make it possible for us to keep providing these services.
We provide services to those in need from fires, motor vehicle accidents, Emergency Medical Calls, Public Service Calls, Good Intent Calls, and even special operation calls. We also provide mutual aide to our neighboring departments or any that ask for our assistance.
In 2020 we ran a total of 119 calls for the year and this past year 2021 we ran 196 calls almost doubling what we done the year prior. These men and women proudly serve you and provide services to you for free. Again all Volunteer they leave their families all different hours, miss holiday or family functions, and risk their own life competing against the inclement weather or danger to provide services to you when in need.
There has been a lot of behind the scene work take place from paper work, training, testing, and even just maintenance to our fire hydrants that the department has been able to do along with the assistance of our local agencies.
On behalf of Gandy Fire Department I want to say Thank you to LUS General Manager Vic Pusser and his staff, Lawrence County 911 Dispatch Director Chad Moore and his staff, Lawrence County Fire & Rescue Director Tyler Mcdow, and Lawrenceburg Fire Department Chief Jay Moore for their assistance in the task that were completed and guidance in various different portions of this historic announcement for the Gandy Fire Department. I want to say a big thank you to the community for your support over the years and look forward to serving you for many more.
The Insurance Service Office (ISO) evaluates Fire Departments across the county. ISO then assigns a Public Protection Classification from 1 to 10. Class 1 generally represents superior property fire protection and Class 10 indicates that the areas fire suppression program doesn’t meet ISO’s minimum criteria. ISO considers 4 factors in the evaluation:
The Insurance Service Office (ISO) evaluates Fire Departments across the county. ISO then assigns a Public Protection Classification from 1 to 10. Class 1 generally represents superior property fire protection and Class 10 indicates that the areas fire suppression program doesn’t meet ISO’s minimum criteria. ISO considers 4 factors in the evaluation:
1.) Fire Department: call volume, response time, training, and equipment.
2.) Water Supply: Hydrant Maintenance, available water.
3.) Communications: 911 dispatch, phone line, call take methods of dispatch
4.) Community Risk Reduction: Fire prevention, pre-planning, Inspections
From 1987 through 2021 Gandy Fire Department has held am ISO rating of a 9/10. However at this time I am honored to announce that Gandy Fire Department was reevaluated this year 2021 and scored a 49-5 out of a possible 105.5 point grading scale. Effective as of April 1, 2022 the new and improved rating of the Gandy Volunteer Fire Department has been classified as a Class 6/6X Department.
Statistics provided by Chief Jay Moore ISO evaluates 39,200 fire departments across the county placing Gandy Fire Department in the top 41% of those departments. Putting them in the top 16126 departments in the country out of 39,200. ISO evaluates 852 fire departments across the stated of Tennessee placing Gandy Fire Department in the top 43% of those. Putting Gandy in the top 349 departments in the state of Tennessee out of 852 departments. Predictions are that our property owners will save between 6% and 15% on their insurance premiums due to this improvement in Gandy Fire Departments ISO classification.
Again, as Chief of the Gandy Volunteer Fire Department want to say a huge Thank You to all my members that have helped with the ground work to accomplish this task and to the citizens and our supporters for their continued support to improve and provide the services to them. I want to give a special Thank You out to Lawrenceburg Fire Chief Jay Moore for coming out and making the announcement to the department and it members and the words and statistics provided in this announcement.
I am honored to serve as your Chief of the department while working along the side of great people and to be a part of such a huge historic accomplishment and look forward to many more years of striving to be the best that we can be while providing the best services we can to the citizens in need.
Thank you for your time and support,
Chief Jonathan Burnett
