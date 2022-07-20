GANDY VOLUNTEER FIRE AND RESCUE RECENTLY PRESENTED A LIFE SAVING AWARD TO LLUVIA GARCIA AREVALO FOR HER COURAGEOUS AND LIFE SAVING ACTIONS AT THE SCENE OF A VEHICLE CRASH. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED ON JUNE 17TH TO A REPORT OF AN ATV THAT HAD FLIPPED AND TRAVELED THRU A BARBWIRE FENCE. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON GLENN SPRINGS ROAD AROUND 9:42 PM AND UNBEKNOWST TO RESPONDING UNITS INVOLVED THE WIFE AND CHILD OF A GANDY VOLUNTEER FIRE MEMBER. AREVALO, WHO IS 16, RAN 300 YARDS UP THE DARK ROADWAY THAT EVENING TO SUMMONS HELP FROM THE SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES THAT SHE SAW AT ANOTHER RESIDENCE. SHE ALSO ASSISTED IN REMOVING THE ROLLCAGE THAT LAID ACORSS THE PATIENTS AIRWAY BLOCKING HER FROM BREATHING ADEQUATLEY AND STAYED WITH THE SMALL CHILD WHILE EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE ON SCENE. CHIEF JONATHAN BURNETT OF GANDY FIRE DEPARTMENT ADVISED IT WAS HIS GREAT HONOR ON BEHALF OF THE DEPARTMENT, THE FAMILY, THE DEPARTMENTS INVOLVED THAT NIGHT TO RECOGNIZE AREVALO FOR HER ACTS OF BRAVERY, COMPASSION, AND DEDICATION TO THE CITIZENS OF THE COMMUNITY IN WHICH SHE AND HER FAMILY RESIDE IN.
Latest News
- Anna Irene Steel
- Jimmy Dean Brown
- Bobby Vincent Alexander
- Jacquelyn Grayson Moore
- Early Voting Underway in Lawrence County
- Gandy Volunteer Fire Department Recognizes Teen
- Columbia Police Competing in the 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge Best Looking Patrol Cruiser
- Giles County Election Commission to Meet August 3rd
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Lawrence and Giles Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Lawrence and Giles Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
91°
Sunny
92° / 74°
7 PM
90°
8 PM
87°
9 PM
85°
10 PM
83°
11 PM
82°
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday Weekend
- Fatal Crash in Lincoln County Takes Life of UT Southern Student
- Lawrence County Man Acquitted of Charges
- Todd Daniels Trial Continues in Lawrence County
- Woman Identified from Deadly Fire in Columbia
- Colbert County Drug Bust
- Body Discovered During Late Night Fire in Columbia
- Arrest Made in 2021 Murder Case in Lauderdale County
- Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest in Lawrence County
- Road Closure for Friday in Lawrenceburg
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.