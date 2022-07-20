NEWS

GANDY VOLUNTEER FIRE AND RESCUE RECENTLY PRESENTED A LIFE SAVING AWARD TO LLUVIA GARCIA AREVALO FOR HER COURAGEOUS AND LIFE SAVING ACTIONS AT THE SCENE OF A VEHICLE CRASH. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED ON JUNE 17TH TO A REPORT OF AN ATV THAT HAD FLIPPED AND TRAVELED THRU A BARBWIRE FENCE. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON GLENN SPRINGS ROAD AROUND 9:42 PM AND UNBEKNOWST TO RESPONDING UNITS INVOLVED THE WIFE AND CHILD OF A GANDY VOLUNTEER FIRE MEMBER. AREVALO, WHO IS 16, RAN 300 YARDS UP THE DARK ROADWAY THAT EVENING TO SUMMONS HELP FROM THE SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES THAT SHE SAW AT ANOTHER RESIDENCE. SHE ALSO ASSISTED IN REMOVING THE ROLLCAGE THAT LAID ACORSS THE PATIENTS AIRWAY BLOCKING HER FROM BREATHING ADEQUATLEY AND STAYED WITH THE SMALL CHILD WHILE EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE ON SCENE. CHIEF JONATHAN BURNETT OF GANDY FIRE DEPARTMENT ADVISED IT WAS HIS GREAT HONOR ON BEHALF OF THE DEPARTMENT, THE FAMILY, THE DEPARTMENTS INVOLVED THAT NIGHT TO RECOGNIZE AREVALO FOR HER ACTS OF BRAVERY, COMPASSION, AND DEDICATION TO THE CITIZENS OF THE COMMUNITY IN WHICH SHE AND HER FAMILY RESIDE IN.

