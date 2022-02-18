structure fire

COLUMBIA FIRE & RESCUE WAS DISPATCHED AROUND 6:12 PM ON THURSDAY TO A RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE ON E BURT DRIVE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, UPON ARRIVAL CREWS FOUND A SINGLE-WIDE MODULAR HOME FULLY ENGULFED IN FLAMES AND THREE PATIENTS WITH SEVERE BURNS OUTSIDE THE BURNING STRUCTURE. ALL THREE PATIENTS WERE TRANSPORTED TO VANDERBILT BURN CENTER. FIREFIGHTERS WERE ABLE TO EXTINGUISH THE BLAZE WITHOUT FURTHER INCIDENT. MAURY REGIONAL EMS, COLUMBIA POLICE, COLUMBIA POWER AND WATER SYSTEMS, THE AMERICAN RED CROSS AND THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ALL RESPONDED TO THE SCENE. THE COLUMBIA FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE AND TBI HAVE DETERMINED THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE TO BE ACCIDENTAL DUE TO A GAS LEAK.

Recommended for you