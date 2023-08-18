RESIDENTS IN HICKMAN COUNTY THAT LIVE IN A ONE MILE RADIUS OF THE TENNESSEE GAS PIPELINE/KINDER MORGAN FACILITY HAVE BEEN EVACUATED DUE TO A GAS PLANT EXPLOSION THAT OCCURRED AROUND 8:20 THIS MORNING. IN ADDTIONA A PORTION OF THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF HIGHWAY 48 IS CLOSED TO TRAFFIC. NO INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED. THE EXPLOSION HAS BEEN EXTINGUISHED AND THE FACILITY IS CLOSED AS A PRECAUTION. AGENCIES FROM SURROUNDING COUNTIES WERE CALLED TO ASSIST. THE CAUSE OF THE EXPOSION IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
