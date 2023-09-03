During the Month of September stop by your favorite shell Quik Mart location in Lawrence, Wayne, Giles, and Maury counties and look for the purple wrapped giving pumps. One penny for every gallon pumped will be donated to A Kid's Place Child Advocacy Center. A Kid's Place provides free specialized services to abused children in all four counties.
