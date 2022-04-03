GENERAL MOTORS IS RECALLING NEARLY 682,000 SMALL SUVS BECAUSE THE WINDSHIELD WIPERS CAN FAIL. THE RECALL IS DUE TO BALL JOINTS IN THE WIPER MODULE WHICH CAN RUST AND CAUSE ONE OR BOTH WIPERS TO FAIL, INCREASING THE RISK OF A CRASH. VEHICLES INCLUDED IN THE RECALL INCLUDE THE CHEVROLET EQUINOX AND GMC TERRAIN FROM THE 2014 AND 2015 MODEL YEARS. OWNERS WILL BE NOTIFIED BY LETTER STARTING MAY 2.
