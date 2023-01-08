DRIVERS IN GILES AND WAYNE COUNTIES CAN EXPECT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS NEXT WEEKEND. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL HOLD CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY, JANAURY 14. IN GILES COUNTY, A CHECKPOINT IS PLANNED ON HIGHWAY 31 AT THE 3.6 MILE MARKER. THE WAYNE COUNTY CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS
