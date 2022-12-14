Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Giles, Lawrence and Wayne. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - 1 to 2 1/2 inches of rainfall has fallen across the area. An additional 1 to 1 1/2 inches is expected though this evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&