GILES COUNTY

THE GILES COUNTY EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS BOARD WILL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION WEDNESDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA INCLUDE: MAPPING SERVERS, ADDRESSING UPDATES AND FCC LICENSE. THE MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY AND IS SET TO BEGIN AT 1 AT 1 AT THE OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT TRAINING ROOM LOCATED AT 211 CEDAR LANE IN PULASKI.

