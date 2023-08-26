NEWS

Giles County is accepting sealed bids for an ambulance remount. Two copies of all bids must be received by 9:00 a.m. on Friday, September 1.  Any bid received after this time will not be opened.  Bids must have the words “sealed bid – ambulance remount” printed on the outside of the envelope.  For specifications or other information, please contact Mary Taylor Hewitt at 931-363-5486 or email:  mthewitt@gilescountytn.gov.

