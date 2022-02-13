THE GILES COUNTY ADULT ORIENTED ESTABLISHMENT BOARD WILL MEET ON THURSDAY (2-17) IN THE BASEMENT BOARDROOM AT THE COURTHOUSE ANNEX IN PULASKI. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE MIDNIGHT EXPRESS AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9.
Latest News
- USDA Commodities to be Distributed Thursday in Lewis County
- Giles County Adult Oriented Establishment Board to Meet
- Freed-Hardeman University Theatre to Present Matilda
- Columbia Police Department Explorer Post 786 to Meet
- Florence Indian Mound Museum Children's Series Continues
- Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet for Work Session
- Wayne County Building and Water Committees to Meet
- Mt. Pleasant Commission Scheduled to Meet Tuesday
Currently in Lawrenceburg
29°
Partly Cloudy
42° / 17°
11 PM
29°
12 AM
28°
1 AM
27°
2 AM
25°
3 AM
24°
Most Popular
Articles
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive Council TR Williams - Summertown Fire Chief
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- Mark Wayne Hughes, Sr.
- Louis Fuqua, Jr
- Christopher Lee Wallace
- Beverly Young Bass
- Dennis Eugene May, Jr
- Letter from Lawrence County Schools Director to Faculty, Students and Parents
- Jonathan Lee Alsup II
- Downtown Lawrenceburg Executive Addresses Rotary Club
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.