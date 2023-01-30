THE GILES COUNTY AGRI-PARK BOARD COMMITTEE MEETING WILL BE HELD FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH, 2023, AT 9:00AM AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI-PARK. THE AGENDA TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDES, REVIEW/APPROVE MINUTES, LEASE AGREEMENT/APPLICATION, REPAIRS, UP COMING EVENTS, AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS.
Latest News
- Judy Kieff McConnell
- Janice Gloria Clayton
- John Wesley Nugent
- Janice Gloria Clayton
- PowerBall Ticket Worth 200,000 Dollars Sold in Giles
- December County Unemployment Rates in Tennessee
- Giles County Agri-Park Board Committee to Meet
- City of Lawrenceburg Seeking Part Time Driver License Renewal Officer Positions
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Northern Lawrence County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
43°
Cloudy
54° / 42°
12 AM
42°
1 AM
41°
2 AM
40°
3 AM
38°
4 AM
37°
Most Popular
Articles
- Spring Hill police investigate Port Royal shooting
- Florence PD asks for information
- Mid-state checkpoints to be held in February
- One Person Killed in a Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Lawrence County
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- Former Main Street Director Indicted on Theft Charge
- Drug-related indictments issued in Wayne County
- Search underway for missing boater
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Looking into the Discovery of Two Bodies Found on Friday
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.