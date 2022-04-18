Giles County

THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK COMMITTEE MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE THE WALKING TRAIL, DUMPSTER, CAMERA, AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE COMMITTEE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9 AND WILL BE HELD AT THE AGRI PARK LOCATED ON ELKTON PIKE IN PULASKI.

