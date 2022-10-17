THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET WEDNESDAY AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI-PARK. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE THE ELECTION OF OFFICERS, A REVIEW OF THE MASTER PLAN FOR NEW MEMBERS AND TO ASSIGN A SUB COMMITTEE TO REVIEW THE PARK LEASE AND RULES. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 24 to 32 expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It will be even colder Tuesday night with hard freeze conditions expected again. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
