GILES COUNTY

THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET WEDNESDAY AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI-PARK. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE THE ELECTION OF OFFICERS, A REVIEW OF THE MASTER PLAN FOR NEW MEMBERS AND TO ASSIGN A SUB COMMITTEE TO REVIEW THE PARK LEASE AND RULES. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9.

Recommended for you