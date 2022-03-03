GILES COUNTY

THE GILES COUNTY AMBULANCE COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON MONDAY AT 9 IN THE BASEMENT BOARDROOM AT THE COURTHOUSE ANNEX. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AMBULANCE SALARIES AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE COMMITTEE. THE GILES COUNTY LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IMMEDIATELY AFTER TO DISCUSS THE PROPERTY TAX FREEZE ACT.

Recommended for you