GILES COUNTY

THE GILES COUNTY AMBULANCE COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FRIDAY AT 9 IN THE BASEMENT BOARDROOM AT THE COURTHOUSE ANNEX IN PULASKI. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE THE BUDGET, STAFFING, BUILDING UPDAT AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE COMMITTEE. THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE IS LOCATED AT 222 WEST MADISON STREET IN PULASKI AND THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.

