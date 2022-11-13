THE GILES COUNTY ARCHIVES WILL BE HOSTING AN OPEN HOUSE ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 15 FROM 10:30 TO 1:30 AT ITS NEW FACILITY. THE NEW ARCHIVES FACILITY IS LOCATED AT 211 SOUTH CEDAR LANE IN PULASKI. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND AND TOUR THE BUILDING. REFRESHMENTS WILL BE SERVED. A DEDICATION AND RIBBON CUTTING WILL TAKE PLACE AT 11. THE DEDICATION IS IN HONOR OF CLARA PARKER AND ELIZABETH WHITE WHO WERE INSTRUMENTAL TO THE BEGINNING OF THE GILES COUNTY ARCHIVES OVER 40 YEARS AGO.
