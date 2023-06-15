ON MONDAY AT APPROXIMATELY 7 PM DEPUTIES WITH THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO AN UNRESPONSIVE MALE INSIDE A RUNNING VEHICLE ON ODD FELLOWS ROAD. THE OPERATOR IDENTIFIED AS DANIEL JAMES JR WAS DETERMINED TO BE UNDER THE INFLUENCE AFTER A MEDICAL EVALUATION AND DUE TO EVIDENCE, THAT WAS SEEN IN PLAIN VIEW. ITEMS LOCATED IN THE VEHICLE INCLUDED SOME OPEN CONTAINERS, A HANDGUN, APPROXIMATELY 49 GRAMS OF DRIED MUSHROOMS, A GRAM OF POWDER COCAINE AND 30 GRAMS OF THC WAX. 699 DOLLARS WERE ALSO SEIZED FROM THE SCENE. JAMES FACES CHARGES OF DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE, POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS RESALE AND POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A FELONY.
