On April 28th at 4:20 pm, Deputy Billy Grenko was dispatched to the 5300 Block of Bethel Rd. for a complainant of an unauthorized person picking up her child from school. Deputy Grenko made contact with the complaint and Klent Palmer 30yoa male outside their residence. Deputy determined the complaint was not a criminal matter and advised the complainant of her legal options. Mr. Palmer did not like the response and became belligerent and demanded Grenko to leave the property. Due to Palmer’s aggressive behavior, Grenko continued to monitor the residence while he was waiting for traffic to clear to safely pull out of the driveway. While watching the residence in his mirrors, Grenko saw Palmer come out of the house and saw a muzzle flash, and heard gunshots. Deputy Grenko sped away down the road to a safe location and called for assistance. Bethel Road was shut down for a short time period during a brief standoff. Mr. Palmer was safely taken into custody without any injuries to all involved. Sheriff Helton would like to thank citizens for their patience with the road closure, and Officers for their professionalism during this difficult time
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
68°
Partly Cloudy
79° / 56°
12 AM
67°
1 AM
66°
2 AM
66°
3 AM
65°
4 AM
64°
Most Popular
Articles
- Subject Identified in Lawrence County
- Florence Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Scam Alert: Florence Utilities Customer Phone Scam
- Lawrenceburg Police Officer Involved in Motor Vehicle Accident
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Department Investigate Theft of RZR
- Lauderdale County Man Charged for Shooting in Sheffield
- Wanted: Russel David Nickell
- Athens Man Charged with Health Care Fraud
- John Murrey
- Lawrenceburg Rotary club Announces Concert for Upcoming Fair in September
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.