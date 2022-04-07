NEWS

ON WEDNESDAY, WHILE DEPUTIES WITH THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WERE INVESTIGATING A BURGLARY CALL ON THE 1100 BLOCK OF BLEDSOE ROAD, THE VICTIM WAS CONTACTED BY A LOCAL BANK ADVISING SOMEONE WAS TRYING TO CASH A CHECK ON A CLOSED ACCOUNT BELONGING TO THE VICTIM. DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO THE BANK AND WAS ABLE TO GATHER INFORMATION SURROUNDING THE FEMALE WHO WAS ATTEMPTING TO PASS THE FORGED CHECK AAND HER ACCOMPLICE. SUSPECTS WERE DEVELOPED AND LOCATED AT A BUSINESS IN PULASKI. KAILEE HEIMBERGER AND CODY CLARK WERE ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE COUNTS OF AGGRAVATED BURGLARY, THEFT UNDER 1000 DOLLARS AND CRIMINAL CONSPIRACEY.

Recommended for you