The Giles County Beautification Board has announced that it will once again host its annual Old Timers’ Day Festival on Sunday, September 3. The event is held the first Sunday each September. Activities will be centered around Collinwood City Park. There will be vendors, live music, and a parade. Vendors interested in participating should call 931-212-9016.
Giles County Beautification Board to Host Annual Old Timers Day Festival
