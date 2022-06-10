NEWS

THE GILES COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION WILL HOLD A MANDATORY MEETING FOR ALL OFFICERS OF LOCAL SCHOOL SUPPORT ORGANIZATIONS TUESDAY JUNE 21ST AT THE GILES COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL LIBRARY. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5:30 AND IT IS IMPERATIVE THAT YOU HAVE A REPRESENTATIVE ATTEND THIS MEETING PRIOR TO CONDUCTING BUSINESS FOR 2022-2023.

