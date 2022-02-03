THE GILES COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING SCHEDULED FOR THIS EVENING (FEBUARY 3RD) HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED TO THURSDAY (FEBRUARY 10TH) DUE TO THE POSSIBLITIY OF INCLEMENT WEATHER. THE MEETING WILL TAKE AT 5 AT THE GILES COUNTY CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED AT 270 RICHLAND DRIVE IN PULASKI.
Giles County Board of Education Meeting Rescheduled
