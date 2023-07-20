THE GILES COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF BUS DRIVER. CANDIDATES MUST BE AT LEAST 25 YEARS OF AGE, WITH AT LEAST FIVE CONSECUTIVE YEARS OF UNRESTRICTED DRIVING, MUST MAINTAIN A CDL WITH PS ENDORSEMENTS AND MUST ALSO PASS A BACKGROUND CHECK. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-363-4598 OR GO TO GCBOE.US.
Giles County Board of Education Seeking Qualified Applicants
