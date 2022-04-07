Giles County Board of Education Logo

THE GILES COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IS SCHEDULE TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TODAY AT THE CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED AT 270 RICHLAND DRIVE IN PULASKI. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE DISPOSITION OF ASSETS FROM THE MAINTENANCE DEPARTMENT, A BUDGET AMENDMENT FROM THE SCHOOL CAPITAL PROJECTS FUND PERTAINING TO FOOD SERVICE AND A POLICY REGARDING BOARD MEMBERS LEGAL STATUS AND A POLICY REGARDING BOARD SELF EVALUATION. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGAIN AT 5.

Recommended for you