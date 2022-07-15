Giles County Board of Education Logo

THE GILES COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION WILL HAVE SUBSTITUTE TRAINING FOR THE NEW YEAR ON FRIDAY JULY 29TH. ATTENDEES DO NOT HAVE TO REGISTER TO ATTEND THIS TRAINING – WALK INS ARE WELCOME. PLEASE BRING YOUR DRIVER’S LICENSE AND SOCIAL SECURITY CARD SO A FINGERPRINTING APPOINTMENT CAN BE MADE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-363-4558.

