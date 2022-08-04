GILES COUNTY

THE GILES COUNTY BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO MEET MONDAY AT THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX LOCATED AT 222 WEST MADISON STREET IN PULASKI. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE NON-PROFITS AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE COMMITTEE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9.

