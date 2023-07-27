NEWS

THE GILES COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE LEADERSHIP GILES CLASS OF 2024.  CLASSES WILL BEGIN IN AUGUST AND CONCLUDE IN MAY. LEADERSHIP GILES IS A PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY IN GILES COUNTY. TUITION IS 350 DOLLARS FOR CHAMBER MEMBERS AND 400 DOLLARS FOR NON. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO GILES COUNTY CHAMBER.COM. THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS AUGUST 11TH.

Recommended for you