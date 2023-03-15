NEWS

THE GILES COUNTY COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY IN THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA INCLUDE A RESOLUTION TO AMEND THE 2022-2023 BUDGET FOR THE GENERAL-PURPOSE SCHOOL FUND, A RESOLUTION TO JOIN THE STATE OPIOID ABATEMENT AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, AND A RESOLUTION TO ESTABLISH A POLICY FOR USE OF THE HISTORIC GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE AND GROUND. A RESOLUTION TO END COVID 19 PROTOCOLS IN COUNTY BUILDINGS WILL ALSO BE DISCUSSED. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9.

Recommended for you