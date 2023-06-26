THE GILES COUNTY COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET JUNE 29TH. STATE REPRESENTATIVE CLAY DOGGETT IS ON THE AGENDA TO SPEAK AND THE COMMISSION WILL ALSO ADDRESS THE FISCAL STRENGTH AND EFFICIENT GOVERNMENT FISCAL CONFIRMATION LETTER FOR 2023-2024 AND THE THREE-STAR PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS.
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 possible. * WHERE...Areas along and west of I-65. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&
