THE GILES COUNTY COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION MONDAY OCTOBER 17TH IN THE GILES COUNTY COURTROOM ON THE 2ND FLOOR AT THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9 AND THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
Latest News
- Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett Pleas Guilty on DUI
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks
- Giles County Commission Set to Meet
- Julie Flechia Brown Hand
- Move Over for Me Campaign
- Athens Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud
- October Community RFD Distribution
- Lauderdale County Employees Receive an Annual Raise
Currently in Lawrenceburg
59°
Partly Cloudy
73° / 40°
2 AM
59°
3 AM
59°
4 AM
58°
5 AM
55°
6 AM
55°
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks
- Fatal Accident in Colbert County, AL
- Tennessee River Bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway to be Closed
- Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service is Receiving $3 Million Grant
- Summertown Sonic Named #1 Sonic in the United States
- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting in Lawrenceburg
- Athens Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud
- James Allen Martin
- Traffic Stop Ends in Drug Arrest
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.