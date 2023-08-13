THE REGULAR SESSION OF THE GILES COUNTY COMMMISSION WILL BE HELD MONDAY, AUGUST 21 AT 5:00 p.m. IN THE COUNTY COURTROOM, ON THE SECOND FLOOR OF THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
Latest News
- Giles County Commission To Meet August 21
- Lewis County Board of Commissioners To Meet August 21
- Lincoln Humane Society to Relinquish Animal Control to City and County
- Nancy Jo Hayes
- Lawrence County Chamber Announces Formation of Young Professionals Group
- Operation Christmas Child Can Benefit From Back to School Sales
- David Crockett Days To Be Held August 25 & 26
- James Clinton Adams
Currently in Lawrenceburg
77°
77° / 72°
9 AM
79°
10 AM
82°
11 AM
84°
12 PM
87°
1 PM
89°
Most Popular
Articles
- TN Governor Bill Lee Issues Proclamation
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Announced
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help with Missing Adult
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Announced for Lewis, Maury and Giles
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Vandalism
- Vehicle Wrecks After Evading from Law Enforcement
- Missing Angus in Lawrence County
- Marshall County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Truck
- $10,000 Reward Offered in March 17 Barger Murder
- Giles Sheriff's Department Announces Booze It & Lose It Campaign
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.