NEWS

THE GILES COUNTY COMMISSION WILL MEET MONDAY, JANAURY 23RD IN REGULAR SESSION. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AND UPDATE FROM ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR DAVID HAMILTON, THE ELECTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL EXTENSION COMMITTEE, THE GILES COUNTY ROAD LIST FOR 2023 AND THE AGENDA, GOVEASE AGREEMENT FOR ONLINE AUCTION PORTAL.

