THE GILES COUNTY COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON MONDAY IN THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE CHANCERY COURTROOM. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE A REPORT FROM THE GILES COUNTY EDC, RESOLUTIONS AND AMENDMENTS INCLUDING AUTHORIZING THE AMENDMENT OF THE 2022-2023 BUDGET AND THE ELECTION FOR A 7TH DISTRICT COUNTY COMMISSER. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5.
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use low beam headlights, be alert for sudden changes in visibility, and allow for extra time to reach your destination. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
