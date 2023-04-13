NEWS

THE GILES COUNTY COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON MONDAY IN THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE CHANCERY COURTROOM. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE A REPORT FROM THE GILES COUNTY EDC, RESOLUTIONS AND AMENDMENTS INCLUDING AUTHORIZING THE AMENDMENT OF THE 2022-2023 BUDGET AND THE ELECTION FOR A 7TH DISTRICT COUNTY COMMISSER.  THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5.

