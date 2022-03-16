vote

THE GILES COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET MONDAY TO INSPECT AND APPROVE VOTER REGISTRATIONS AND TO DISCUSS THE WEBSITE AND BUDGET. THE ANNUAL WORKPLACE AND SEXUAL HARASSMENT TRAINING WILL ALSO BE HELD AT THAT TIME AND COMPLETED. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 10 AT THE GILES COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-363-2424.

