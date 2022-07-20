NEWS

THE GILES COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET AUGUST 3RD TO VERIFY MACHINES FOR ELECTION DAY FOR THE AUGUST 4TH STATE AND FEDERAL PRIMARY STATE AND COUNTY GENERAL, CITY OF ELKTON, LYNNVILLE AND MINOR HILL ELECTIONS. THE MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 3 AND WILL BE HELD AT THE GILES COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE LOCATED AT 222 WEST MADISON STREET IN PULASKI.

