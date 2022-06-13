vote

THE GILES COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY AT 3 AT THE GILE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA INCLUDE THE APPROVAL OF THE MAY 23RD MEETING, APPROVAL OF VOTER REGISTRATION APPLICANTION ALONG WITH BALLOT AND WORKERS FOR EARLY VOTING AND ELECTION DAY. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 3.

