THE GILES COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY TO INSPECT AND APPROVE VOTER REGISTRATION APPLICATIONS, TO SWEAR IN EARLY VOTING OFFICIALS AND TO VERIFY MACHINES FOR EARLY VOTING. THE MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 3 AND WILL BE HELD AT THE GILES COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE LOCATED AT 222 WEST MADISON STREET IN PULASKI.

