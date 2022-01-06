NEWS

GILES COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR JEREMY HOLLY RECENTLY GAVE AN UPDATE REGARDING THE OLD SCHWAN’S BUILDING ON COLUMBIA AVENUE.  IN 2020, GILES COUNTY ACQUIRED THE BUILDING WITH PANDEMIC RELIEF FUNDS TO BE USED TO STORE EMERGENCY PANDEMIC SUPPLIES AND PPES. THE STATE OF TENNESSEE IS NO LONGER SENDING THOSE SUPPLIES, AND THE BUILDING WILL NOW BE RENOVATED AND BECOME THE NEW HOME FOR THE GILES COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICE IN THE COMING YEAR - ALLOWING FOR A BETTER AND LARGER SPACE FOR THEIR OFFICES AND EQUIPMENT.

