NEWS

THE GILES COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH @ 8:30AM @ THE COURTHOUSE ANNEX BASEMENT BOARDROOM. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE THE ANNUAL PROGRESS REPORT, MINOR HILL BACKHOE, AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS TO COME BEFORE THE COMMITTEE. IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE 8:30AM GILES COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL COMMITTEE MEETING, THE GILES COUNTY BUDGET COMMISSION WILL MEET TO DISCUSS BUDGET AMENDMENTS AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS TO COME BEFORE THE COMMITTEE.

Recommended for you